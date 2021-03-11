Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Watsco reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

NYSE:WSO opened at $237.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

