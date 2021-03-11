Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 14.4% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $59.17.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.