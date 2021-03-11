First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 626,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,467,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.65. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

