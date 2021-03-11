First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.42. 6,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,771. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.48. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

