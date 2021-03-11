Analysts Offer Predictions for Titan International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Get Titan International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Titan International by 71.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Titan International by 75.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Titan International by 24.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.