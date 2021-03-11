B. Riley Comments on Vaxart, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxart in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vaxart stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 15.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.