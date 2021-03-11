Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$11.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.84. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

