Raymond James Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$8.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$7.67 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

