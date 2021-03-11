Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.86

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.86 and last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 3023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

