$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $108.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 139.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

