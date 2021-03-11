Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AQST opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

