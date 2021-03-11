Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $7.34 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00012911 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $46.39 million and $16.92 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.41 or 0.00954221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.00 or 0.00327224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026385 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001355 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,321,541 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SBDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.