Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE CMD opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.