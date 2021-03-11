DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.71 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

