Martin Roy Varley Acquires 25,000 Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Martin Roy Varley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,145.54).

Martin Roy Varley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Martin Roy Varley bought 47,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £13,160 ($17,193.62).

LON:ALT opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £23.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. Altitude Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.54.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

