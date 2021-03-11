John Christopher Morgan Sells 13,321 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total transaction of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

MGNS stock opened at GBX 1,778 ($23.23) on Wednesday. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.56). The company has a market capitalization of £824.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,547.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,382.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.