Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Realogy has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.