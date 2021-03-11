The ExOne (XONE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XONE opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XONE shares. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

