Docebo (DCBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

