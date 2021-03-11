SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 420,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,398. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of $991.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

