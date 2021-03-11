Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Shares Up 3.6%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €30.62 ($36.02) and last traded at €30.48 ($35.86). 118,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.42 ($34.61).

Several research firms have weighed in on GBF. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.41.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

