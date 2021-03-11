Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 16,500 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 8,949.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2,682.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 135,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of MRVL traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. 712,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776,637. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

