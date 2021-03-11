Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

