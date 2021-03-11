Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 6,645 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,956,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in AbbVie by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 67,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

