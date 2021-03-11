Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 471.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 275,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 239,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,040,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,743 shares of company stock valued at $80,287,399.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.26. 27,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

