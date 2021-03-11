Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,108,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.