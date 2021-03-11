Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

