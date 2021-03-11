ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Up 7.3%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 503,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,252,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $42.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

