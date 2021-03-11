MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Trading Up 7.3%

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 106,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 209,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MTBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts predict that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares in the company, valued at $44,740,686.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MTBC during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in MTBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MTBC by 147.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in MTBC during the third quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

