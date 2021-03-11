REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

REV Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 5,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,171. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

