Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.23. Aflac reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

