Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.48. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 273.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,313. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.