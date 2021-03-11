Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives $43.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE HE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,956. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,760,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,998,000 after acquiring an additional 464,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

