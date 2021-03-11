Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.75 on Monday, hitting $117.43. 144,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

