Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded up $7.73 on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. 146,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NIU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.