Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

Shares of Cerecor stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 21,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,505,266 shares of company stock worth $6,512,006 over the last ninety days. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

