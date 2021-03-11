Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

CPTA traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,828. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $696,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

