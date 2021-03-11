Sport and Leisure Market Capitalization Tops $69.40 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and approximately $621,190.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00189022 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Sport and Leisure

SNL is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

