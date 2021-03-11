Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ONCR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

