DubaiCoin Tops One Day Volume of $8,803.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $8,803.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005616 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.