Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Releases Earnings Results

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 8,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a current ratio of 27.58.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

