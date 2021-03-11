Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS: ASHTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/4/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/24/2021 – Ashtead Group is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/18/2021 – Ashtead Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2021 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2021 – Ashtead Group is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $236.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average of $178.72. Ashtead Group plc has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $238.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

