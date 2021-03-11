6,955 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,955 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,040. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.