Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,771. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.