Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading Up 6.9%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 169,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,435,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $59.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.