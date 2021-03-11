Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,840 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 1,339,953 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,246,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,288,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 243,868 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 167,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after buying an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,282. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,289.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

