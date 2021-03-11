Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 6.9%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,433.96 and last traded at $1,427.61. Approximately 528,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 300,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,335.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,467.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,350.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

