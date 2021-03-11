Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.48

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 24410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.