Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.92, but opened at $35.30. Asana shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 26,926 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.