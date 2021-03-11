Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.50

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 4253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

